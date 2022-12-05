Share:

ISLAMABAD - In a bid to improve the physical and mental health of the youth, the Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) would continue to hold weekly sports events in the Federal Capital. Chief Commissioner Islamabad Captain (R) Muhammad Usman Younis while appreciating the Deputy Commissioner and his team for successfully holding three sports events for youngsters, said this tradition should continue with true spirit. According to ICT spokesperson Abdullah Tabassum, more than 100 top players participated in the Chief Commissioner Scrabble Championship. Abdullah Abbasi won in the Masters category while Misbah in above 15-year category and Usman Ghani in under-14 and Sareen Abbasi in under-10 category won the first position.

The Chief Commissioner distributed cash prizes, gold medals and trophies among the winners and said Chief Commissioner Hockey and Cricket tournaments would also be organized soon to encourage sports enthusiasts and athletes to showcase their skills through ICT platform.