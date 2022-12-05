LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Vice-Presidnet Fawad Ch Sunday said that the PTI chief Imran Khan had directed the party MPAs from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies to go back to their respective constituencies and prepare for the elections.
In a tweet which comes a day after the PTI chief withdrew his offer for talks with the coalition government, Fawad Ch said that if the PDM continued to shy away from elections as it was doing now, the PTI would go into the elections for the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa without wasting any further time. The elections for the National Assembly could be held later, he added.
Addressing the Punjab parliamentary party on Friday last, the PTI chairman Imran Khan had said that he would continue to hold division-wise consultative meetings with the party MPAs to listen to their concerns about the party’s anticipated move to dissolve the provincial assemblies. The new instructions to the party lawmakers show that the PTI chief was determined to dissolve the assemblies and that there was no need for any further consultations with them. The party legislators, on the other hand, are opposed to the idea of dissolving assemblies before the completion of development schemes in their constituencies. Though Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi and his KPK counterpart Mahmood Khan have given their word to the PTI chairman for dissolution of provincial assemblies, but, reportedly, they have indirectly conveyed it to Imran Khan that they would like to complete the mega development projects initiated by their governments to show performance to the electorate in the next elections. Also, though the PTI is still keeping the option of negotiations with the government open to get a date for general elections, it has announced not to go beyond December this year to dissolve the provincial assemblies. It wants the general elections to be held by the last week of March next year.