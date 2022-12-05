Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Vice-Presidnet Fawad Ch Sunday said that the PTI chief Imran Khan had directed the party MPAs from Pun­jab and Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa assemblies to go back to their respec­tive constituencies and prepare for the elections.

In a tweet which comes a day after the PTI chief withdrew his offer for talks with the coalition govern­ment, Fawad Ch said that if the PDM contin­ued to shy away from elections as it was do­ing now, the PTI would go into the elections for the provincial as­semblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa without wasting any further time. The elec­tions for the National Assembly could be held later, he added.

Addressing the Pun­jab parliamentary party on Friday last, the PTI chairman Imran Khan had said that he would con­tinue to hold division-wise consultative meetings with the party MPAs to listen to their concerns about the par­ty’s anticipated move to dis­solve the provincial assem­blies. The new instructions to the party lawmakers show that the PTI chief was deter­mined to dissolve the assem­blies and that there was no need for any further consul­tations with them. The par­ty legislators, on the other hand, are opposed to the idea of dissolving assemblies be­fore the completion of devel­opment schemes in their con­stituencies. Though Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Ela­hi and his KPK counterpart Mahmood Khan have given their word to the PTI chair­man for dissolution of pro­vincial assemblies, but, re­portedly, they have indirectly conveyed it to Imran Khan that they would like to com­plete the mega development projects initiated by their governments to show perfor­mance to the electorate in the next elections. Also, though the PTI is still keeping the op­tion of negotiations with the government open to get a date for general elections, it has announced not to go be­yond December this year to dissolve the provincial as­semblies. It wants the gener­al elections to be held by the last week of March next year.