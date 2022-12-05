Share:

ISLAMABAD - International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development would be marked around the globe including Pakistan on Monday to recognize and promote the tireless work of volunteers.

On this day, volunteers honour the commitment and contributions towards building fairer societies and a healthier planet.

The theme of this year’s International Volunteer’s Day is “Solidarity through Volunteering” which aims to highlight the importance of coming together and caring for one another. To highlight this day, a campaign “Together, act now,” has been launched that encourages unity and urgent action along with recognizing the invaluable contribution of volunteers worldwide. In addition to that, a hashtag campaign #TogetherActNow is also highlighting the theme of solidarity and the positive benefits of volunteerism. On this day, volunteers set objectives for their selfless service, to show the best of humanity, and to work for to advancement of peace, sustainable development, and human rights.

This day reminds us that every individual has a role to play by volunteering their time irrespective of the locality, experience, skills, and talent.