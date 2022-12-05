PESHAWAR - Advisor to the KP Chief Minister on Home and Tribal Affairs Babar Salim Swati on Sunday condemned attack on police van in Sarya Khel area in the jurisdiction of Akora Police Station of district Nowshera.
The advisor in a statement said that the provincial government and KP police are taking measures for the maintenance of peace. He said that anti-state elements who want to sabotage peace of the area will not succeed in their nefarious aims. Salim Swati sought initial report of the incident from concerned authorities.
He expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of three policemen in the incident and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families’ members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.