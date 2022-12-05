Share:

PESHAWAR - Advisor to the KP Chief Minis­ter on Home and Tribal Affairs Babar Salim Swati on Sunday con­demned attack on police van in Sarya Khel area in the jurisdiction of Akora Police Station of district Nowshera.

The advisor in a statement said that the provincial government and KP police are taking measures for the maintenance of peace. He said that anti-state elements who want to sabotage peace of the area will not succeed in their nefarious aims. Salim Swati sought initial report of the incident from con­cerned authorities.

He expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of three police­men in the incident and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the depart­ed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families’ members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.