PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Mahmood Khan has termed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KP­CIP) as an important initiative for public welfare and directed the relevant authorities to ensure physical progress on various pack­ages under the project as per stip­ulated timelines.

He said the project will prove to be an important milestone in providing better civic and recre­ational facilities to the citizens in divisional headquarters, said an official handout issued here on Sunday.

While chairing a meeting to re­view progress on KPCIP, it was re­vealed that a project worth Rs97 billion has been launched for pro­vision of civic facilities including provision of clean drinking water, establishment of green areas and other facilities in the five division­al headquarters of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa adding that work on the said project is on target.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Chief Minister has for­mally performed groundbreaking of three different projects includ­ing restoration of water supply system, establishment of new wa­ter treatment plant, Sherwan Ad­venture Family Park and crick­et ground and uplifting of the old bazar in Abbottabad city. These three projects will be completed at an estimated cost of over Rs11 billion.

The meeting was informed that various projects for establishment of recreational parks in Kohat, Mardan, Mingora and Peshawar and a project for establishment of sewerage treatment plant in Ko­hat are ready for implementation which will incur Rs 9 billion.

Moreover, agreements have been signed for the establishment of water supply systems in Kohat and Peshawar at a cost of Rs7.5 billion, sewerage treatment plant in Mardan at a cost of Rs8.3 billion and water supply network pro­jects in Mingora at an estimated cost of Rs20 billion.

The mobilisation advance guar­antee is in the process of verifica­tion after which the physical work on these projects will be initiated.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improve­ment Project is one of the mega projects of the provincial govern­ment.

He stressed that the projects must be completed within the stipulated time frame along with ensuring quality of work. He di­rected the quarters concerned to expedite purchase of equipment and construction machinery and made it clear that ground break­ings will be performed only when the machinery is mobilised to the respective site.

Mahmood Khan said that KP­CIP is an important project of the provincial government which, on completion, will change the entire landscape of the divisional head­quarters. He said that the provin­cial government believes in fair and efficient use of public resourc­es and implementation of KPCIP is realisation of that vision.

The CM said that development schemes have been designed keeping in view the needs of var­ious divisional headquarters and the problems faced by the citizens. The sole objective is to stream­line the overall process of provid­ing basic amenities to the people. He said that work is underway on dozens of projects in the health, drinking water, irrigation, indus­try, tourism and other sectors.

KP Chief Secretary Dr Shehzad Bangash, Additional Chief Secre­tary Shahab Ali Shah, Administra­tive Secretaries of concerned de­partments, Project Director KPCIP and other concerned officials at­