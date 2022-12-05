Share:

PESHAWAR - The proceedings of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly will be held on December 5 (Monday) after 19 days break. According to as­sembly agenda, The Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Public Services (Amend­ment) Bill, 2022, The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Regularisation of Servic­es of Project Employees of the Directorate Gener­al Livestock and Dairy De­velopment (Extension) of Erstwhile Federally Ad­ministered Tribal Are­as Bill, 2022, The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Razmak Cadet College Regulation (Re­peal) Bill, 2022 would be presented in the House. Question hour, privilege motion and adjournment motion would also be pre­sented in the House.