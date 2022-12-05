Share:

LAHORE - The All Pakistan Rumanza Inter Club Golf Championship 2022, contested at par 72 Rumanza Golf Arena, the first signature golf course of Pakistan, came to a conclusion yesterday and signaled a commendable victory for 10-member Lahore Garrison Golf Team. Based on its performance over three days at the wonderful Rumanza Golf Course, it was declared the Champion Club team and became eligible for gold medals and the prize money reward of Rs 1.3 million. Karachi Golf Club Team was the runner-up and Lahore Gymkhana team ended up third followed by Rumanza Golf Club, Rawalpindi Golf Club, DHA Karachi, Bahria Garden City, Islamabad and last was Airmen Golf Club, Karachi. The winning team of Lahore Garrison comprising of Matloob Ahmed, M Shahzad, M Alam, Damil Ataullah, Ahmed Kayani, Usman Akram Sahi, Mustafa Bilal, Lt Col (R) Asif Mehdi, Lt Col (R) M Shafi, Tariq Mehmood, ended as leaders with a team aggregate score of 1564. The runner-up team, Karachi Golf Club, had a team aggregate score of 1581 while the Lahore Gymkhana team finished third with an aggregate score of 1587. The individual amateur segment winner was young Damil Ataullah, who topped in the race for individual honors with impressive three rounds scores of 70,69, 71 giving a match aggregate of 210, six under par. He wins a seven days Umra Trip. Out of the other participating amateurs, 17-year-old Omer Khalid of DHA Karachi was second with three rounds scores of 71, 72 and 74, his total being 217, one over par. At the concluding ceremony, the winning teams were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals and cash prizes by Maj Gen Zafar Marwat in the presence of Brig (R) Fayyaz Ahmed Khan, Tournament Director, Col Habib ur Rehman, Project Secretary, DHA Multan and participating golfers at the Rumanza Driving Range.