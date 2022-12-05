Share:

PERTH-Australia bowled the West Indies out for 333 on Sunday in the second session of day five to claim a thumping 164-run win in the first test at Perth Stadium and a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Resuming on 192-3 with a 306-run deficit, the West Indies hopes of batting out the final day were dashed when off-spinner Nathan Lyon (6-128) drew early blood. The visitors, after reaching 283 in their first innings, were comprehensively outplayed by Australia, who controlled the entire match with declarations of 598-4 and 182-2 driven by run machine Marnus Labuschagne’s efforts of 204 and 104 not out.

Lyon shouldered a heavy workload and had Kyle Mayers caught early on 10 before clipping Kraigg Brathwaite’s off stump, sending the skipper packing for a defiant 110. Stiff and sore from an unbeaten 200 in the first innings, Steve Smith was made to fly in the slips to catch Jason Holder (3), who edged part-time spinner Travis Head (2-25).

Happy to take Lyon on, Roston Chase (55) and Alzarri Joseph (43) compiled an entertaining 82-run partnership, but once the resistance was broken by Head the hosts wasted no time in cleaning up the tail.

Meagre crowds plagued the red-ball season opener, which Cricket A

ustralia scheduled to start on a Wednesday, as fatigued fans tuned out after three months of limited overs matches. The series concludes in Adelaide on Thursday with a day-night Test.

SCORES IN BRIEF

AUSTRALIA 598-4 dec (Labuschagne 204, Smith 200*, Head 99) and 182-2 dec (Labuschagne 104*) beat WEST INDIES 283 (Braithwaite 64, Chanderpaul 51) & 333 (Brathwaite 110, Chase 55, Lyon 6-128) by 164 runs.