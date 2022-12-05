Share:

DOHA -Kylian Mbappé scored two goals and set up another for Olivier Giroud, giving France a 3-1 victory over Poland and a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals on Sunday.

The Paris Saint-German forward now has a tournament-leading five goals and the 2018 champions are within three wins of defending their title. Robert Lewandowski scored from the penalty spot in second-half stoppage time for Poland.

No country has repeated as World Cup champions in six decades — since Brazil achieved the feat by claiming consecutive trophies in 1958 and 1962. Italy is the only other nation to have won two straight, in 1934 and 1938. France’s quarterfinal opponent will be either England or Senegal.

Mbappé scored his first in the 74th minute when he was left unmarked to blast in a long-range shot following a counterattack. He added another in stoppage time when Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny could only get a weak glove on another powerful shot from the man in the No. 10.

Having also provided two assists, Mbappé has easily been the most productive player in Qatar. Mbappé celebrat-ed his second goal by waving his arms for the crowd to cheer louder. Then he hoisted himself up onto the cross-bar shortly after the final whistle in another celebratory gesture in front of France’s fans.

The French team took the lead when Mbappé threaded a pass to Giroud and the AC Milan striker quickly slotted the ball into the far corner. It was Giroud’s 52nd career international goal — breaking a tie with Thierry Henry on France’s all-time scoring list. After Mbappé leaped into Giroud’s arms to celebrate, pumping his fists, Giroud held up seven fingers to the cameras — five on one hand and two on the other for “52.”

