OKARA - Okara police on Sunday registered a case against a suspect who allegedly raped a 52-year-old men­tally challenged woman in the area.

As per details, the suspect barged into the house of a mentally chal­lenged woman and raped her at gunpoint.

The family members reached the crime scene and caught the alleged rapist named Majid on the spot. Following the inci­dent, the heirs of Majid reached with sticks and axes and freed him.

The case of the incident has been registered at Oka­ra’s Saddar Police Station.

In October, a flood-af­fected girl had allegedly been gang raped by two unidentified persons in Clifton area of Karachi.

2 BANDITS KILLED IN ENCOUNTER WITH OKARA POLICE

Two bandits were killed on Sunday in an encounter with Okara Police in limits of Sadar Police Station.

According to a private media report, four of the bandits tried to flee fol­lowing a heist in the Sadar area, however, the police patrol reached there and in an ensuing exchange of firing two of them were killed while the other two accomplices managed to escape.

DPO Okara Furqan Bilal says that the police have cordoned off the area and a search operation was underway for the arrest of the accused.