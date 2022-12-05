Share:

LAHORE - A two-year-old baby boy was burnt to death and another sustained injuries in a house fire at Shah Jamal, Icchra here on Sunday. Police said that the ill-fated boys namely Azeem, 2, and Rehan, 4, were alone in the room when a fire erupted. Azeem re­ceived severe burn injuries and died on-the-spot while Rehan also received burn injuries. On receiv­ing information, Rescue-1122 vehicles reached the spot and doused the fire. The rescuers shifted the injured to Services Hospital. Police said the family head, Qasim Ali, along with his wife, had gone out of the house when the incident took place. Mean­while, at least 10 persons were killed and 1,230 oth­ers injured in 1,141 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 692 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 538 others with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medi­cal teams. The analy­sis showed that 596 drivers, 481 under­age drivers, 120 pedestrians and 524 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.The statistics show that 259 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 277 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 83 in Faisalabad with 86 victims and at third Multan with76 accidents and 69 victims. According to the data, 991 motorbikes, 85 auto-rickshaws, 122 mo­torcars, eight vans, 32 passenger buses, 32 trucks and118 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

LAHORE POLICE ARREST 15,959 LAWBREAKERS THIS YEAR

Lahore police claimed to have arrested 15,959 lawbreakers under National Action Plan (NAP) this year. During crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 5021 accused and registered cases against them and recovered 31 kalashnikovs, 426 rifles, 163 guns, 4230 pistols and revolvers, five carbines and more than 20,000 bullets along with cartridges from them, said a news release issued here on Sunday. As many as 1,468 accused were ar­rested in violation of Security of Vulnerable Establish­ments Ordinance, 2598 in violation of Sound System Regulation Ordinance, 6659 accused were arrested in violation of Information of Temporary Residents Ordinance, 194 people were nabbed in Prohibition of Expressing Matters on Walls (Amendments) Ordi­nance, whereas, 19 were arrested in violation of hate material cases during the year. Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mah­mood Dogar has warned the land grabbers, goons, gangsters, miscreants, squatters and other crimi­nals to stop criminal activities.