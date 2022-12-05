Share:

KARACHI -Karachi police busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and arrested four accused besides recovering stolen motorbikes from their possession during a crackdown on Sunday in Lines area of Brigade Police Station in Karachi. Taking notice of the rising incident of motorcycle theft, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), CIA Karachi Police Mohammad Anwar Khatran conducted a special operation to arrest the criminals, private media reported. During operation, one accused tried to escape by firing at the police party to avoid arrest. As a result, one suspect sustained bullet injuries that later on shifted to hospital for medical treatment, while three other gang member were also arrested in same operation. The police team busted the notorious Rao Khan son of Allah Varayo, Ashoq son of Jangi Khan, Jawad son of Sohail and Asif son of Hanif. Police have also recovered two stolen motorcycles and pistol from their possession. Police said, they found the accused to be involved in criminal cases in past, however, further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected.