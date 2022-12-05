LAHORE - Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Sunday said that his party had no remorse over the legislation done in the National Assembly way back in 2019 to grant extension in service to outgoing army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.
Replying to a question at a press conference here, the federal minister said that it was a well thought out decision by the PNL-N over a constitutional bill and they had no regrets about it. “We also have no regerts over the decision to move a no-trust motion against Imran Khan. We are not like Imran Khan who keeps changing his stance and decisions over different issues. Now he is expressing regrets over the extension given to Gen Bajwa but just before the no-confidence he had offered yet another extension to the army chief”, he observed.
The federal minister said that the facilitators of ‘Project Imran’ had gone now and the airplanes used to bring people [for supporting Imran] were no longer available in the new situation. He also revealed that while he was in jail, he had been offered the chief ministership and to make forward bloc in the party, but he remained steadfast.
Earlier, addressing the press conference, the federal minister further said that continuity of policies was essential to strengthen Railways or any other department in the country. He thanked Chinese Company CRRC, its staff and railway officials for completing the first phase of a project related to high-speed coaches, manufactured by the CRRC. He said that 46 coaches had arrived in Pakistan and the project was conceived in 2017. He said that in this regard an agreement was signed in 2021, which should have been signed in 2018. Unfortunately, the project was delayed due to which its cost had increased by billions of rupees. He said all-out efforts were being made to tackle the issue.
The Railways minister said that the completely built unit (CBU) coaches were only 46, and the rest of coaches would be made in Pakistan at the carriage factory Islamabad. Transfer of technology would also be carried out soon after which Railways would not obtain the CBU for such coaches, he added. Saad Rafique urged the Railways engineering department to fully benefit from the transfer of technology initiative as it would be helpful for improving the CFI Unit of the department. He said that sincere efforts were being made for evolving a 10-year roadmap for Railways at the earliest. Khawaja said, “In 2018, the PSDP of railways was
Rs 43 billion and it only increased by Rs 4 billions in four years of the PTI government.” He said that not a single locomotive had been included in a fleet besides no addition of any new coach.
During the tenure of the PTI government, Railways was badly mismanaged, he said adding that now efforts were being made once again to streamline the things. He said that Railways land had been digitialised, which was a great step in the right direction.
The minister said that land of civil aviation would also be digitalised and Railways Land Director General was providing assistance in this regard on the basis of his experience. He said that Railways land would have to be utilised for generating revenue, adding that special focus was being made on branding. Regarding optic fibre, he said that all stakeholders should come up with a revenue sharing formula. He said that dedicated efforts were being made to bring improvement in Pakistan Airlines besides wiping out cartels and mafias in aviation. He said that work on the Main Line-1 project would be started again and he thanked the Chinese leadership in this regard.