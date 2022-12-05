Share:

Smuggling is one of the major ills of society. This kind of wrongdoing is performed in different areas of the country but mainly in Balochistan. Quetta the capital city is regarded as the hub of non-custom paid cars, where local dealers offer to deal with a variety of vehicles.

Reportedly, non-custom paid cars are smuggled into the country from Afghanistan. This malpractice has become a norm in Pakistan despite a massive figure of these illegal vehicles being seized by customs administrations. Owing to the heavy duties on imported motor vehicles, most citizens become a part of this white-collar crime willfully. Undoubtedly, this relentless act is a hazard to the tax-collection system of the country that may cause a deficit of millions of rupees.

All things considered, there should be a rigid crackdown against this malpractice. The motor-transport department must launch an awareness campaign as a remedy. Furthermore, the government should reconsider the duties on imports.

MOHSIN MUMTAZ,

Chiniot.