Attock-Nutrition Week is being marked by District Health Authority Attock under the supervision of Dr. Jawad Elahi CEO Health Attock. District Coordinator Dr. Saeed Akhtar and team DPIU Attock have organized all activities at district level, tehsil level, health facility level, and community level. During this week, a district level seminar and walk on the importance of nutrition were organized at the School of Public Health Nursing. Health sessions regarding nutrition week will also be organized at THQ Hospital level. During this week, lady health workers and health supervisors will conduct door-to-door screening of infants, toddlers, adolescent girls, pregnant women, lactating women and family planning couples at the community level. About 155,000 children aged six months to two years, 150,000 children aged two to five years, 114,000 adolescent girls, 82,000 pregnant women, 16,000 lactating women and 50,000 family planning eligible couples, LHWs and women LHWs will also provide family planning materials to couples.