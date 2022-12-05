Share:

‘One of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors.’ Plato

The Optimist would argue that the present haphazard phase of political uncertainty is ephemeral. It will not last forever. This too shall pass. But at what cost? Political uncertainty isn’t necessarily a bad thing. It is part and parcel of the whole process. However, purposely having political uncertainty and that too on the basis of certain hitherto unknown unparliamentary reasons doesn’t make any sense. Creating political upheavals to grab power or to stay relevant negates the democratic logic. But the buck does not stop here. The sheer indifference to the ongoing political circus indicates a serious lack of responsibility, both direct and vicarious.

Similarly, serious economic issues have been left to the mercy of time. The question of ‘what is wrong’ has been changed to ‘what is going on’? How will the nation possibly bear the losses the last few years have inflicted upon it? Clearly, the additional black spots will lead to additional problems. Therefore, besides commencing a re-building process, the seriously polarized nation would need a credible leadership to restore the people’s hope and confidence. Amongst the current lot of political leaders, who do you think has the ability and will to build and project Pakistan as a credible and strong partner within the comity of nations?

If the answer is ‘none’, you are bound to experience a greater chaotic situation in the coming years. People have seen the performance of the three major political parties. The outcome of the long and arduous military rule is also before the nation. Serendipity in the political arena seems elusive particularly in view of the absence of viable choices. Angels are not going to descend from the sky to contest the next elections. People will be forced to choose from within the available stock. It is widely believed that no single party will win an absolute majority in the National Assembly if the elections continued in conformity with previous trends. Hence, a coalition set-up is likely to emerge. How different that government would be than the one in Islamabad right now, is anybody’s guess. On the other hand, if by a stroke of miracle, one party gets majority, following free and fair elections, would it be able to, or, rather ‘allowed’ to run the affairs of the State freely?

But wait a minute…!! Hasn’t the political situation dramatically changed recently with the news of the Army being apolitical? After all, this is the first time in the history of Pakistan that after making an honest compunction, the Institution has decided not to meddle with the political affairs of the country. Hasn’t Pakistan quietly entered into a new phase of the so-called democracy? Hasn’t the emerging political situation demand from all past and present stakeholders to start working on formulating the correspondingly fresh terms of reference?

More than anyone else, the major political parties have been dumbfounded by this unfamiliar announcement coming from the most organized Institution of the country. Silence on the subject could mean three things. One, that none of the mainstream parties believe in the genuineness of this astonishing development, abjuring the idea impliedly. Two, that they are simply overawed and ambivalent. Perhaps, they have decided to quietly absorb the shock and are reflecting on devising respective strategies to win the next elections. What if they actually mean what they have committed? Three, that considering the enormity of the ‘commitment’ and its possible ramifications, all political parties would like to wait and see particularly in view of the most recent change-in-command. Perhaps, a few months of wait is considered necessary to see how the new military leadership conduct its ‘affairs’ with regard to internal politics…!!

All focus has been on the Army and its one-sided resolve. What about the political parties? Why would the major political figures blind themselves of reality? Considering the far-reaching effects of this recent ‘commitment’, no political party worth its salt may let it go unrequited. In fact, honesty demands a warm welcome to the Institution’s decision-in-principle to stay in the revered realm of professionalism. In all fairness, a response from the mainstream parties is due, both in letter and deed.

Besides the absence of a response from political corners to the future course of the political game, a few other factors have brought a sort of political lethargy on the national scene. Fizzling out of the expected long march and unending sit-in portray a classic case of anti-climax. The cat came out of the bag rather too quickly. The demand of snap elections or else, soon turned into a submissive stance of ‘whenever the elections are held’. The game-changing bird expected to be brought out of the pouch by the magician proved to be the dead pigeon in the house. On the other hand, aspirant political players are at a loss to visualize a secured future without the help of now disappeared indiscernible powerful hands. The ‘adopted’ veterans are also faced with a hitherto unprecedented predicament. What if the phone bell actually does not ring at critical junctures? What if the elections would actually be free and fair?

All those who are banking their hope on elections, may wish to realize that mere polls do not bring prosperity or stability. If that was the case, one could count the number of general elections held in Pakistan and see if these could bring any desirable change in society. Elections neither change the mindset of rulers nor the people’s fate. Similarly, getting more votes hardly changes the ground realities. Besides politicians, there are a few hidden but powerful stake holders who are involved in the policy-decision-making-process. These backstage powerful actors such as multi-nationals, business tycoons and ‘foreign hands’, shape or change the course of any country. Though reluctantly, one tends to agree with Emma Goldman who once remarked: If voting changed anything, they’d make it illegal.