Share:

QUETTA - Pakistan Army set up a free medical camp in a remote Karghi area of Gwadar district in view of the poor basic health conditions in backward area of Balochistan. The Paki­stan Army is determined and always striv­ing to ensure the timely provision of quality health facilities and their better access to the people. The doctors and paramedical staff provided awareness about the pre­vention and control of diseases, especially malaria and provided medical examination, diagnosis and free medicines to the patients in the mobile free medical camp. More than 100 patients including women, children and male were treated in the camp. The lo­cal people appreciated the timely provision of health facilities by the Pakistan Army.