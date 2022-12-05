Share:

Ex-army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, along with his family, came to the Rawalpindi Stadium on Sunday to watch the fourth day of play of the opening Test between Pakistan and England.

According to details, the former army chief arrived at the stadium with his family members at around 2:00pm and left after watching the game for about two hours.

He applauded both teams' play.

It is to be noted that General Qamar Bajwa recently retired from the position of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) after serving for six years. General Asim Munir has been appointed as the new COAS for three years.

Day four play

The game took a surprising turn on the fourth day of the match as England declared their second innings on 264-7 to set Pakistan an improbable victory target of 343 with four sessions to go on Sunday.

On a docile pitch where seven batsmen smashed hundreds, England's pace attack bent their backs and diligently pursued a short-ball strategy to dent Pakistan's top order.

Pakistan finished on 80-2 until stumps on day 4, requiring another 263 to bag the first Test match of the series.

Azhar Ali was hit on the tip of his right index finger in the fifth over of the second innings on Sunday and left the field for further medical treatment.

However, PCB said on Monday that the Right-handed batter Azhar Ali recovered from the injury and is fit to play.