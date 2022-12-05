Share:

I am, indeed, a king, because I know how to rule myself.

–Pietro Aretino

One of the oldest monarchies of the world was Sweden. The country recognises Eric the Victorious as the first king who ruled from 970 to 995 but according to common legend, there have been several other mythical kings who ruled the land before him. The earliest records of this date back to 100AD. Like other monarchies, Sweden was a constitutional and hereditary monarchy which supported a parliamentary system and the ruling monarch had no real political power in the things that truly mattered. By 1818, all monarchs were decedents of the House of Bernadotte. By 1980 however, the rule of succession was changed to absolute primogeniture, meaning that the throne was passed down to the eldest child of the reigning monarch regardless of their gender.