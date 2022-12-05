Share:

MANCHESTER-Comedian Peter Kay was moved to tears as he was given a standing ovation at the start of his first tour for 12 years. The crowd chanted his name as he took to the stage at Manchester’s AO arena. He had to compose himself before telling fans: “How am I supposed to do comedy now? You’ll have me in bits... I can’t believe you made me cry.”

It was the first of 110 arena dates that the Bolton star will perform over the next two-and-a-half years.

He had been due to go on tour in 2018, but cancelled that due to “unforeseen family circumstances”.

On Saturday, he showed about 20,000 fans in Manchester that he was still the king of making us laugh at seemingly ordinary stuff that we all remember and recognise - and pointing out the ridiculous things about real life. “It’s stuff that people relate to, but he just makes it so daft. It’s so funny,” said Calum Burns, 23, from Manchester, who was seeing Kay in person for the first time. Olivia Matthews, also 23, added: “There’s nothing too serious. Everything’s light-hearted. That’s what we like about him. “His last tour was 12 years ago and we were 10 or 11, so we’re a new audience coming into it. I’ve always known him and always liked him, growing up. We’ve got to see his material, but never live.” Jill Fraser, 36, from Edinburgh said of Kay’s appeal:

“He’s got a style of comedy that’s just nice and easy, it’s inoffensive, it’s funny. He’s got a lot of energy, and it’s just everything you want from a Friday night comedy show.” Paul Stokes, 63, from Wigan, said afterwards: “He was a little bit overwhelmed when he first came out, but he was excellent.”

“He’s genuine,” added Deborah Evitt, 56, from Manchester. “He’s a genuine person. You could tell what he did on that stage, he did from the heart. That’s why I enjoyed it.”