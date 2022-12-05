ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while targeting the alleged narrow approach of PTI chief Imran Khan in politics, has said that the ousted premier wants to make his way to power “even if it means undermining” the country’s democratic system.
The PM’s comments come a day after Imran lamented that the coalition government had rejected his offer for talks.
“PTI chief’s recent diatribe against parliamentary democracy is the latest in a series of attacks that fly in the face of how democracy functions in modern nation-states,” the prime minister said in a tweeted. He added that the deposed premier’s “politics is aimed at making his way to power even if it means undermining foundations this country stands on”.
The PTI and the coalition government are at loggerheads as the former presses on holding early elections. However, the ruling alliance has ruled out snap polls and vowed to not come under Khan’s pressure.
As the PTI chief speaks against state institutions and hurls abuses against the ruling alliance leaders, PM Shehbaz believes that his politics sole aim was coming back into power through any means necessary.
Earlier, the federal government had told the PTI chief that the threats and dialogue offer could not go hand in hand in response to Imran Khan’s offer of holding talks on the condition of announcing fresh general polls.
On Friday last, the PTI chief had softened his stance on possible talks with the leadership of government allies (Pakistan Democratic Movement) and appeared to be striking a conciliatory tone as he signalled his openness to “sit and talk and give a date for the general elections”.
However, while making the offer he had also threatened to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies. The offer for talks to the government had appeared to mark a departure from the hard stance he had taken during his mammoth November 26 Rawalpindi rally.
However, a day later, while addressing the KP lawmakers through a video link from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on Saturday last, Imran had lamented that the coalition government rejected his offer for talks and directed lawmakers to “start preparing for elections”.