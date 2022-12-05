Share:

The Prime Minister congratulated England Cricket Team for outplaying Pakistan in their first test match at Rawalpindi.

He was speaking at the dinner arranged in the honor of visiting English Team, in Islamabad on Monday night.

The Prime Minister said this is a historical moment after seventeen years we are having English team in Pakistan. Unfortunately, last visit was in 2005 when Pakistan was facing unbearable extremism and terrorist attacks. He said we were able to beat terrorism after paying huge sacrifices as thousands of Pakistanis laid their lives including soldiers and civilians.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan enjoys wonderful relations with Britain and Cricket is one of the factors. He said Britain has always supported the people of Pakistan and their well-being.

He expressed hope that this visit will go a long way in building bridges between Pakistan and UK.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to British High Commissioner and British government for supporting Pakistan Cricket.

The Prime Minister also appreciated PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja for his efforts to restore cricket in Pakistan. He also appreciated English team's capacity and wonderful cricket spirit.

Shehbaz Sharif, on the occasion, paid tribute to Pakistan's cricket legends including Fazal Mahmood, the hero of Oval, and Hanif Muhammad known as Little Master.