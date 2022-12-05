Share:

QUETTA - A dis­trict court in Quetta remand­ed PTI Senator Azam Swati in police custody for five days on Sunday, a week after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested him in Islam­abad in a case pertaining to controversial tweets against the military. Swati’s arrest last week was the second time the senator was taken into custo­dy by the FIA in less than two months over strong tweets about senior military leaders. He was arrested after the FIA booked him in a case regis­tered under Section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016 (Peca), which deals with offences against the dig­nity of a person. Meanwhile, he was also nominated in mul­tiple first information reports registered in Balochistan and Sindh for using “derogatory language” and “provoking the people against the army”. The senator was shifted to Quet­ta aboard a special flight amid tight security on Friday after the judicial magistrate of Is­lamabad handed him over to the Balochistan police.