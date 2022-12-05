QUETTA - A district court in Quetta remanded PTI Senator Azam Swati in police custody for five days on Sunday, a week after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested him in Islamabad in a case pertaining to controversial tweets against the military. Swati’s arrest last week was the second time the senator was taken into custody by the FIA in less than two months over strong tweets about senior military leaders. He was arrested after the FIA booked him in a case registered under Section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016 (Peca), which deals with offences against the dignity of a person. Meanwhile, he was also nominated in multiple first information reports registered in Balochistan and Sindh for using “derogatory language” and “provoking the people against the army”. The senator was shifted to Quetta aboard a special flight amid tight security on Friday after the judicial magistrate of Islamabad handed him over to the Balochistan police.
Share: