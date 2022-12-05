Share:

Recent reports have indicated the potential for dialogue between the PDM and PTI. After a PML-N meeting in Lahore, the Railways Minister and Interior Minister, along with party leaders, responded to Imran Khan’s ultimatum. On Friday, the PTI chief expressed a softened stance on possible talks with the PDM. While his tone was conciliatory, he also reiterated his threat for a dissolution of assemblies if a date for the General Election was not announced.

This development is encouraging and different from PTI’s earlier uncompromising stance against appeasement and discussion. While political rhetoric has devolved significantly, it is great to see dialogue being considered as an option to break this long standing deadlock. However, if the PTI leadership goes through with a dissolution of the KP and Punjab assemblies, as announced during the recent rally, the government will be frozen and this will add to the multiple crises the country is already dealing with.

Likewise, the government does seem peeved by Imran’s conditional talks offer. While there is openness to take this offer up, the ministers stressed that the current federal government was a coalition set-up. Therefore, any further decisions would be made after ally deliberations. There have also been reports that government leaders have scoffed at Imran’s sudden realisations.

Earlier, the Interior Minister remarked that this new development comes tacitly after the new army chief’s choosing. Responding to his threat, he indicated that the government might see an advantage to dissolved assemblies. This indication is at odds with the government’s earlier approach. The Defence Minister has also stated that negotiations should be open but unconditional.

Given this situation, both sides should avoid provocative rhetoric and allow a semblance of normalcy to return to the political arena. Despite his offer being conditional, it is good that the PTI has departed from its hardline stance against the subject. If this dialogue transpires, it will bring relevant stakeholders to the negotiation table and instill some semblance of normalcy to the political landscape. However, this expectation depends on the maturity of the PTI and its willingness to engage in dialogue.