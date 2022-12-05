Share:

QUETTA - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Sec­retary General Nayar Hussain Bukhari, Provincial President Mir Changiaz Khan Jamali said that the PPP was always striv­ing to end extremism and terrorism in the country in order to put the state on track for development. They expressed these views while addressing at the ceremony of joining the party in Hazara Town, Ki­rani area of Quetta. General Secretary Rozi Khan Kakar, Information Secretary Sardar Sarbaland Jogezai, Former President and Former Provincial Minister Haji Ali Madad Jatak, Chairman PPP Coordinator Mir Sohr­ab Murri, Engineer Hadi Askari, Provincial Vice President Mirriaz Shahwani, Women’s Wing Provincial President Ghazala Gola, Labor Wing President Shahjahan Gujar, Syed Dawood Agha, Wali Wardag, Zafarul­lah Pirzada and Hadiya Karimi were pres­ent on the occasion. The future of Pakistan People’s Party is brilliant, God willing, in the upcoming elections, People’s Party will win from all over the country including Balochistan.

About 700 families of Engineer Hadi Askari, 75 families of Hadi Karimi, 75 fami­lies of Nazir Genghizi, 45 families of Haji Bashir, 60 families of Muhammad Ali, Mu­hammad Ali Rabbani, Syed Awz, Haji Isa and other colleagues announced to join Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). Mohiuddin Rand, Qasim Khan Achakzai, Akhtar Baloch, Rabbani Khilji, Nadeem Afridi, Hayat Khan Achakzai, Mustafa Kakar, General Secretary of Women’s Wing Zareena Zehri, Congratu­lating the new members of PPP, Central Secretary General Nayar Hussain Bukhari said that the Hazara community has always supported the Pakistan People’s Party.

He said that whenever there was a dif­ficult time for the Hazara community, the Peoples Party always refused, even after the martyrdom of the Hazara youth, the Peoples Party abolished its government in Balochistan and imposed governor’s rule. He said that PPP Chairperson Mrs. Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and hundreds of others sacrificed their lives for the establishment of democracy and elimination terrorism and extremism from the country.