Amidst the charged political scenario, backdoor talks being between the coalition government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with mediation from President Arif Alvi were halted due to deadlock on various issues.

The government and Imran Khan-led party are at loggerheads over fresh elections in the country as the PTI is exerting pressure on the government for early polls. The PML-N and its coalition partners are not ready to budge on its position of holding elections on time.

Sources said that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was leading the talks on the behalf of the government. The backdoor negotiations were suspended after the government pulled out of the process at a time when the PTI was waiting for response from it.

The move indicates heightening tension between both sides as the PTI has vowed to dissolve provincial assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this month.