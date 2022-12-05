Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister’s Special Representa­tive for Interfaith Harmony and the Middle East Hafiz Muham­mad Tahir Mehmood Ashra­fi on Sunday said the private banks should withdraw their appeals to annul the judgment of the Federal Shariat Court (FSC) against the Riba (usury). He, talking to APP, said the gov­ernment had taken practical steps by withdrawing appeals of national and state banks from the apex court in a bid to get rid of the interest-based economic system. Ashrafi, who is also the chairman of Paki­stan Ulema Council, assured the government all-out sup­port of Ulema and Mashaykh in the implementation of FSC’s decision in letter and spirit. He proposed all the financial in­stitutions devise a combined strategy to make the country’s economic system free of inter­est which was totally against the divine commands. He also urged the government to take stern action against the people who were allegedly involved in an interest-based system at the local level.