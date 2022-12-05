Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Standards & Quality Con­trol Authority (PSQCA) will establish its new offices in industrial cities Si­alkot and Faisalabad besides setting up offices in Taftan, Chaman, Khuz­dar, Turbat and Hub in Balochistan.

This was disclosed by PSQCA Di­rector General Zainul Abedin while chairing a video link meeting of the department which was attended by all directors and field staff.

The PSQCA DG said that establish­ment of new offices would prove a landmark decision in promoting quality culture in the country and cross border trade besides creating new opportunities for the industry to produce high quality products as per international and national stan­dards. In the 24th BoD meeting of PSQCA which was chaired by Feder­al Minister for Science & Technology Agha Hassan Baloch, in compliance with the orders of Supreme Court, it was also decided to reinstate 53 employees of BPS-1 to 19 who were dismissed in 2019, the DG said. Zai­nul Abedin directed the officers to play an important role in the uplift of socio-economic, and make highest possible efforts to protect consum­ers’ rights keeping close liaison with the industry and trade stakeholders. The field staff should provide maxi­mum guidelines to the industry in producing standard products to build ‘Made in Pakistan’ a brand, he add­ed. The PSQCA DG said that Federal Minister Agha Hassan Baloch had assured his full support regarding implementation of policy to promote quality culture and curb the trend of illegal and substandard food items in the market.

RS15M RELIEF PROVIDED TO APPLICANTS ON PUNJAB OMBUDSMAN ORDERS

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Multan paid a total of Rs10.86 million to widows/family members of 17 deceased employees, along with creation of a post in favour of an applicant, after effective mediation of the office of the Punjab Ombudsman.