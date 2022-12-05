Share:

MUZAFFARABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-i-In­saaf (PTI) held the lead by securing 229 local council seats fol­lowed by indepen­dent candidates se­curing 199 seats in the second phase of lo­cal government (LG) elections in Azad Jam­mu and Kashmir (AJK) held on Saturday.

According to offi­cial results announced by the AJK Election Commission on Sun­day evening, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) managed to take the third position by securing 129 seats, while Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) got 104 seats in the Poonch division of AJK. Jam­mu Kashmir Peoples’ Party (JKPP) got 28 seats, All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Con­ference (MC) 22, Teh­reek-e-Labaik (TLP) seven, while Jamiat Ul­ma-e-Islam (JUI) and Jamat-e-Islami (JI) won four seats each in the LG elections.

Out of 29 dis­trict council seats in Poonch district, PML-N won 10, fol­lowed by PTI which bagged seven, and six each by PPP and JKPP, while PML-N and PPP secured five seats each in district coun­cil Haveli and PTI won only two seats. PTI managed to secure a majority in Bagh dis­trict council by secur­ing 12 seats followed by PPP and MC by se­curing five seats each; PML-N got two seats while four seats were won by independent candidates. PTI held lead in district Sudha­noti (Palandri) by se­curing nine seats out of 16, PML-N got four seats.