LAHORE - Punjab University has award­ed five PhD degrees to the scholars in various disciplines. According to the varsity spokesman here on Sunday, AbidaShehzadi, daughter of Khalil Ahmad, was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Molecular Biology after ap­proval of her thesis entitled ‘A New PCR Multiplex Assay Development for the Simul­taneous Detection of Autoso­mal, Y–Chromosomal and X-STR Loci’. Nida Zafar, daughter of Zafar Iqbal, in the subject of Applied Psychology after approval of her thesis en­titled ‘Psychosocial Factors and Implications of Usage of Social Networking Sites: A Cross-Cultural Study’;Sumaira Rehman in the subject of Po­litical Science after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Pak-China Strategic Partnership: Prospects and Global Chal­lenges (2005-2017);Mubarra Noreen, daughter of Abdul Majeed, in the subject of Ge­ography after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Impact Assess­ment of Irrigation Water on Crop Yield in Rechna Doab, Pakistan’ and Asma Zafar in­Sociology.