BAHAWALPUR - Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman on Sunday visited the resi­dences of different political and social figures of Bahawalpur. He visited the house of former provincial minister Malik Muhammad Iqbal Chanar and congratulated the latter’s nephew on his marriage and gave gifts to the groom Malik Umar Faiz.

The governor also went to the resi­dence of former MNA Arif Aziz Shaikh and expressed condolences on the sad demise of his mother. Later, Rah­man went to the residence of political leader and writer Haji Abdul Khaliq Qureshi, where he condoled the death of his brother Ashraf Qureshi. He recit­ed Fateha for the deceased and prayed that may Allah grant the bereaved fam­ily fortitude to bear this loss.