Punjab Information Technology (IT) Minister Dr. Arslan Khalid met MBBS topper Hafiz Waleed Malik today at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) and presented him with a shield for outstanding academic performance. Hafiz Waleed has won 29 medals (27 Gold & 2 Silver).

“Hafiz Waleed has brought honour to the country. Hardworking and passionate young people like him are an asset for the nation," remarked Dr. Arslan Khalid on the occasion.

“Pakistan’s youth is talented and the government is fully committed to supporting them by creating opportunities that foster both learning, and skills", Minister concluded while assuring him of Punjab government's complete in his future endeavours.

Dr. Arslan Khalid further said that it was PTI's manifesto to empower the young. “The PTI government has taken practical steps to enable the youth to stand on their own feet,” he added.

Hafiz Waleed said, “The credit for my success goes to parents and friends for their support.” He said that serving his country was the aim of his life.