The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved three development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 3,851.101 million.

These schemes were approved in the 32nd meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over the Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Rehabilitation & Renovation of Jinnah Cricket Stadium Sialkot at the cost of Rs. 1,962.006 million, Rehabilitation / Improvement of Matelled Road from Lahore More to Kabirwala Length=34.11 Km, Tehsil Khanewal District Khanewal at the cost of Rs. 766.940 million and Establishment of THQ Hospital in Potohar Town District Rawalpindi (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 1,122.155 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.