QUETTA - Rapid population growth and dwindling education fa­cilities in the public sector provided ample room for the growth of private-sector edu­cational institutions during the last three decades. On-the-ground infrastructure of educational institutions in the country was quite suffi­cient to meet the needs of stu­dents during the 1980s when the country’s population was around 84.253 million (1981 census). But, it grew to around 132.352 million in 1998 and 207.68 million as per the 2017-18 census exerting extreme pressure on public sector institutions. In the 1980s, a small number of students used to study at private schools but the com­ing years witnessed a mush­room growth of the private sector making it a lucrative business in wake of the in­creasing population, and many major chains surfaced on the horizon. However, the ongoing inflation and hefty fees charged by the private schools had landed parents in Balochistan in real trouble like millions of others across the country. “I am the sym­bolic father of 4000 children, and unless you waive off the fee of all of them I will not leave my just struggle to drag the school business mafia to court,” M Aslam Rind, former Nazim and famous social worker of the Quetta city said narrating his strives.