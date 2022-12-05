Share:

The coalition partners in the Centre have launched their efforts to block a bid of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

A source said the PML-N, the PPP and other parties would ask Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to take a fresh confidence vote.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has announced the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies in order to put pressure on the government to announce fresh elections in the country. The coalition parties are reluctant to hold early polls.

If PTI-backed Mr. Elahi failed to secure the confidence vote, the assembly would have to elect a new chief minister, sources said. They also hinted at the return of six PML-Q lawmakers to Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s camp, adding that they could play a game-changing role in success of the no-confidence vote.