KARACHI-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Deputy General-Secretary and a Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA), Khurrum Sher Zaman, censured the Sindh government for inaction on the shortage of medicines for fatal diseases in the government hospitals, on Sunday.

Khurrum Sher Zaman alleged in a statement that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has increased its wealth after assuming the federal health ministry. He asked the provincial g\overnment to announce a timeframe for initiating action against those illegally selling the medicines at higher prices.

“PPP-led Sindh government is more dangerous than a virus for the people. Several pharmaceutical firms are closed due to poor policies of the incumbent government.”

He alleged that PPP has destroyed the federal and provincial health sectors. Zaman claimed that mafias are active everywhere from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to lower-level pharmacies and hospitals.

The PTI leader said that poor and middle-class segments could not afford medical treatment at the private hospitals, whereas, the major government hospitals of Karachi are in a dilapidated state. He said that citizens are facing troubles due to the poor health system in the province.

Several hospitals are facing a shortage of medicines despite the directives of Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel issued in September.

Federal Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel had issued orders to the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to ensure supply of quality medicines.

According to details, the DRAP had launched inspection of a listed medical firm under Division of Health and OTC rules. The firm was involved in manufacturing of fake and unregistered products, said the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health.

In a statement, Health Ministry’s spokesperson said that the authorities were taking effective measures to prevent supply of fake medicines. “Raids were being conducted on distributors, pharmacies and medical stores across the country,” he added.

Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel had also directed the DRAP to ensure supply of quality medicines, saying that the ministry was committed to eliminate fake medicines from the market. “Those involved in fake drugs trade are enemies of humanity”, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had fastened their country-wide crackdown on fake and unregistered medicine, conducting multiple raids, and recovering a significant amount of medicine.