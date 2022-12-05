Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said the that Sindh government was ready to serve differently-abled people in every way and shall cooperate with every department, non-governmental organisations and bodies working to promote and protect the rights of persons with disabilities.

This he said while speaking at a programme organised by the department of empowerment of persons with disabilities at the CM House to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities here. Several events were held across the metropolis in connection with the global event.

Mr Shah said that it was the third programme of persons with disabilities at the official residence of the chief minister.

He said that for the year 2022, the United Nations theme of the day was Transformative solutions for inclusive development and the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world.

He added that the transformative solutions for inclusive development cover three different interactive dialogues, including innovation for disability, inclusive development in employment, equality, and sport.

He said that the provincial government in the light of international convention on the rights of persons with disabilities, the Constitution of Pakistan, Sindh Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act 2018, through its established departments, agencies, and authorities had made all-out efforts to ensure the environment of equality and non-discrimination in the province when it comes to self-respect, individual dignity in society, right to education, health, rehabilitation services, participation in sociopolitical, economic, religious, cultural, recreational and sports activities.

He said that the Sindh Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Centre was a state-of-the-art and magnificent project established in Karachi and soon other campuses would be established in all the divisional headquarters.

The chief minister said that the provincial government was fully dedicated to work with renowned non-profit organisations working for differently-abled persons.

“We demand from all of you to engage your expertise, skills, and administrative management for the different rehabilitation services, inclusive education, vocational training, and employment across Sindh and we are ready to mobilise its resources for good cause,” he said.

The differently-abled children presented tableaus, national songs, and plays which were applauded by the people presented on the occasion.

Earlier, the chief minister visited the St. Paul’s School to witness a cultural show.

Talking to reporters later, he said that the provincial government was ready to hold the local government election in Karachi and Hyderabad and it was making necessary arrangements in this regard.

Brushing aside the impression that the Sindh government was reluctant to hold the local government election, he said: “We are under pressure from our party workers for holding LG election.”

To a question, he said that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan had no reservations over the holding of the LG election, but they had some reservations over the delimitation of electoral constituencies.

“We, the PPP and MQM, are working together in the larger interest of the people of the province,” he said.

He added that the two parties had worked as coalition partners in 2008 and in 2013, but then the MQM-P decided to make a new experiment of working as partners with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and then Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

Mr Shah said that when the no-confidence motion was being tabled against the PTI-led government in the National Assembly, the PPP and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership had held a number of meetings with the MQM-P and they had also expressed their serious reservations against the PTI government.

He said that former prime minister Imran Khan had completely failed to resolve genuine issues of the country and instead created uncertainty.

“Why would we dissolve the assemblies on his demand?” he questioned and said that the people of the country had given us the mandate of five years, and we would complete our tenure in the province of Sindh and in the federal government.