ISLAMABAD - The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organise a one-day training programme on “Effective Team Building and Teamwork” for profitable business growth on December 7 (Wednesday). The workshop will be held at Pakistan Electric Fan Manufacturer Association (PEFMA), Gujrat. The session will be organised by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to a source in the authority. The training programme will provide information about why we need team at the first place when I do it all by myself, prerequisite of teamwork, language patterns of team-players and GPRS model of building effective team. The programme would also highlight 4 stages of team development process, dos and don’ts, while encouraging teamwork and few tips and techniques about how to solve team problems. The training session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, emerging and existing entrepreneurs and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.