A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane made emergency landing at Karachi airport after it developed a technical fault.

The PIA flight PK-741 was heading to Jeddah from Islamabad when pilot noticed fault. He immediately contacted the control tower and sought permission to make emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

As the pilot was granted permission, he managed to safely land the plane. The passenger of the flight would be sent to Jeddah as soon as the fault is resolved, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) spokesperson told media that engineers found a fault in the aircraft’s backup system rear air turbine. He confirmed that issued had been fixed.

This is the second emergency landing by the Pakistani flights in a span of three days as a private airline made the emergency landing in Karachi on December 2.