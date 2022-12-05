Share:

In Karachi s Bagh-i-Jinnah, over 50,000 girls participated in the “Bano Qabil programme” run by the welfare group Al-Khidmat, making history as Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, the head of Jamaat-e-Islami in Karachi, declared that successful girls might receive scholarships.

The event, took place at Karachi’s Jinnah ground, it was the second in a series of similar events that Jamaat-e-Islami organized. Under the initiative, JI s charity wing Al-Khidmat has offered courses in freelancing, web and apps development, graphic design, digital marketing, and Amazon Virtual Assistant in association with top educational institutions and a team of professionals.

According to a JI’s statement, thousands of girls took the test, and that qualified candidates would enroll in four to six month courses, and after they complete the course, Al-Khidmat would assist them in finding employment.

It is a first-of-its-kind programme, where normally the cost is between Rs50,000 and Rs80,000 each but JI is the first political party in the country to provide the courses free of charge.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, the leader of JI Karachi, addressed the participants and said that his organization has been doing its share to give the people of Karachi, especially young people, hope for a better future.

He affirmed that JI has a vision for the city s men and women, and he vowed that, if Karachi elects mayor from JI, he will ensure that an IT university is established in the city.

Naeem-ur-Rehman also claimed to turn Karachi into a regional and national center for information technology (IT).

He continued by saying that the party would also sponsor other skill-building programme that would lay the groundwork for Karachi s youth to succeed in the IT industry.

“The programme will enable the youth to become an asset to their family,” he added.