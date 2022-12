Share:

LANDIKOTAL - Three persons were killed and five Afghan nationals among security personnel sustained injuries in a road mishap near Zero Point, Torkham Border here on Sunday. According to de­tails, a loaded container fell on the passenger van due to brake failure near Zero Point. As a result, three per­sons were killed and five others got critical injuries. The teams of police, secu­rity forces and Rescue-1122 reached the spot and start­ed rescue activities.