PESHAWAR - A six-day training titled ‘Harness­ing Youth for Peace’ in universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - an ini­tiative of Higher Education Regu­latory Authority (HERA), govern­ment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, supported by Community Resil­ience Activity–North (CRA-N), sponsored by US Agency for In­ternational Development (USAID) and implemented by International Organisation for Migration (IOM) - was arranged at Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST).

Two-day training on Diversity Management and four-day train­ing on Digital Citizenship and Leadership was organised at Au­ditorium KUST. The training was attended by 30 students of select­ed newly merged districts includ­ing Kurram, Orakzai, Khyber and North Waziristan and 28 faculty members of the university.

The keynote speakers of the trainings were Rashad Bukhari, Kayenat Hameed Khan and Mufti Asad Gul.

The trainers sensitized the au­dience to the need of gender equality in the merged districts; a significant number of females who participated in the session also demonstrated their ideas to eradicate oppression in domes­tic setups. Cultural and structur­al violence and best practices for peace and resolution of conflicts were also included. The sessions were carried out through exten­sive deliberations, learning ac­tivities, and sharing of thoughts, stories and experiences. Sharing her views, Aiman Munir from dis­trict Khyber said, “I learned in this training about how to maintain neutrality and seek out to under­stand different perspectives. Be­ing able to understand our differ­ences and different perspectives in order to resolve our conflicts and live peacefully is a necessary part of being educated.”

During the training Aqal Nawaz from district Orakzai, shared his views as, “It was a great learn­ing experience. Our community is mired with the social malaise we just discussed during the work­shop. Discrimination and inequal­ities are daily part of life. Students must be exposed to multicultural environments and guided to deal with differences.”

Almost all participants had agreed on the need of credit hour courses which should be devel­oped for students to take in social sciences departments in particu­lar and in other sciences as an ad­ditional course of study to teach and sensitize students about the issues related to diversity, preju­dice, biases, discrimination and extremism.The closing ceremo­ny was graced by Prof Dr Sardar Khan, Vice Chancellor, Dr Yasir Ka­mal, member HERA, Tahir Khan, Programme Manager, and Tash­feen Zia, Project Coordinator. The Vice-Chancellor in his speech em­phasised the importance and need of organising trainings for the youth on subject including toler­ance, critical thinking, leadership and conflict resolution.

Dr Yasir Kamal in his address highlighted that these training programmes are an attempt to im­prove students’ community resil­ience ability through digital citi­zenship and leadership training. He also added that by establish­ing synergies of collaboration be­tween young students can result in an understanding of diversity, exchange of knowledge, network­ing and best practices in society.

The chief guest distributed cer­tificates to the participants and shields among the best perform­ers of the each session.