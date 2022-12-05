Share:

ISLAMABAD - For­eign Minister Bilawal Bhut­to Zardari on Sunday said that he did not see the need to hold early elections in the country as was being demanded by Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chair­man and former prime min­ister Imran Khan. The foreign minister, in an interview with Al-Jazeera, said that the current government inherited from its predecessor “a divided coun­try and a collapsed economy.” However, he said the incum­bent government was looking for solutions to internal prob­lems and consensus at the in­ternational level. He said in order to address the challeng­es inherited from the previ­ous government, it was essen­tial that the whole country get united as no single political party or individual could ad­dress the situation alone. Rub­bishing the accusations of a foreign conspiracy behind the removal of Imran Khan, the for­eign minister said the politi­cal leaders were supposed to speak the truth to their people instead of coming up with such conspiracy theories. He told the interviewer that it was for the first time that a prime minister was removed constitutionally through a vote of confidence, not through a coup or court or­der. Asked about the early elec­tions, he said instead of fur­thering democracy, the early elections would instead further Imran Khan’s agenda. He said it was important for the country to complete its five years term unless there was any urgency which currently was not there. To a question, Foreign Minister Bilawal said that Kashmir was an unfinished agenda and since Narendra Modi’s election, the space for Muslims in India as well as Kashmir was shrinking. He said the people of Pakistan and India want to live in peace. In order to achieve that, it was essential to respect interna­tional laws and conventions to address the issue of terrorism and extremism. Coming to Af­ghanistan, the foreign minis­ter said Pakistan was engag­ing with the war-torn country in the interest of its own as well as the neighborhood. Howev­er, he said the TTP had been in­volved in terror attacks in the past which were still going on. He said Pakistan would work with the Afghan government to address the challenge posed by the terrorist outfits.