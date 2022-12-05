Share:

FAISALABAD - A youth was killed during jubilant firing at a marriage function in the area of Sahianwala police station. A police spokesman said here on Sunday that one Orangzaib of Chak No153-RB had arranged his wedding ceremony in which guests resorted to firing into the air to celebrate the marriage.

However, a stray bullet hit a participant, Naseer Ahmad of the same locality, killing him on-the-spot. Some other stray bullets injured Adil, Ehtisham and Rashid, who were shifted to Allied Hospital.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani took notice and directed the SHO Sahianwala to ensure immediate ar­rest of the accused. A special team was also constituted to trace whereabouts of the ac­cused who managed to escape from the scene after firing, he added.

23 PEOPLE SHIFTED TO SHELTER HOME

The district administration shifted 23 help­less people from different parts of the city to shelter homes through shuttle service dur­ing the last 12 hours here. A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that 14 people were picked from Clock Tower Chowk and its adjacent bazaars, seven from Sargodha Road, and two persons were picked from other parts of the city and shifted to shelter home at City Terminal.

The shelter-less people were not only pro­vided residential facilities at shelter home but also dinner, he added.

34 SHOPKEEPERS FINED, 4 ARRESTED

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 110,000 fine on 34 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering and arrested four over viola­tion of the law during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Sunday the price control magistrates inspected 932 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and over­charging. The magistrates imposed fine on profiteers and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not shun profiteering.