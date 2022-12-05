Share:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The ‘Zamung Kor’ centre in Dera, a facility to rehabil­itate ‘waif and stray’ children, is accommodating 100 children from across the region and providing home­ly environment to them with education, health, rec­reation, sports, boarding, food career, psychological counselling and other facilities.

Assistant Director of Zamung Kor project Rafiul­lah Khan, who heads the centre in Dera Ismail Khan region, told APP on Sunday that ‘Zamung Kor’ cen­tre was opened in Dera Ismail Khan region in Sep­tember this year with a target of enrolling 100 state children which has successfully been achieved. “I will try to accommodate up to 150 children within the budget of these 100 children,” he vowed.

He said the facility centre opened in Sanghar Sha­rif, a village some 5km away from the main city on Chashma road, was equipped with all necessary fa­cilities to provide a home-like environment to the destitute children.

Rafiullah said the orphan children, street children, homeless children and children of disabled persons were being admitted at the facility. He said all chil­dren were enrolled in primary classes including 21 in KG, 20 in 1st, 18 in 2nd, 17 in 3rd, 19 in 4th and 9 children in 5th class. Moreover, he said, as many as 15 children have started memorising the Holy Quran while 12 others were learning the translation of the Quran. He said after the middle level, all children would be provided with vocational trainings in dif­ferent fields. “This initiative is unique because of its special education programme and psycho-social sup­port,” he observed. Rafiullah said the Zamung Kor fa­cility was also designed to explore the strength and talent of street children so that they could become an asset for the society.

He said the destitute children were being provided with free of charge quality education besides sports, health, residence, food facilities at the centre. The three-time meal will be provided to children as per the recommendation of nutritionist, he mentioned