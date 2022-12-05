Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Sunday congratulated to the Sindhi people living all over the world on the occasion of Sindhi Culture Day. In his message, he said that the Sindhi people has a status with respect to its history and the Sindhi people has always lived a high life in history. The Minister in­structed the Sindhi youth to use all their abilities for the country and the nation and actively participate in the development of the country so that our coun­try could overcome the difficulties faced by it say­ing that we all would play our role for the betterment security of the country and the nation. He further said that today was the day to love one’s own culture and respect the culture of oth­ers saying that Sindh prov­ince was the cradle of the beautiful civilizations of the world.