18-member Pak journalists’ delegation set to China trip on Dec 06

ISLAMABAD-As a part of series of exchange program between China and Pakistan, 18-member Pakistan journalists’ delegation is all set to visit China on December 06 offering media practitioners to explore myriad of growth and progression in Chinese society that champions the cause of global shared community.

During 10-day trip that will end on December 16, Pakistan journalists that work in different professional domains are planned to visit four cities of China including Beijing, Chengdu, Kashgar, Urumqi.

18-member journalists’ delegation has been hosted by the State Council Information Office of the People’s Republic of China and has been organised by China Centre for International Communication Development of the China International Communication Group.

The Nawai Waqt Group Special Correspondent Khawar Abbass Sandhu, Senior Columnist & President of Institute of Internation Relations & Media Research (IIRMR) Yasir Habib Khan, Faizan Zia Bangash and other journalists from various media outlets are part of the delegation designed on insightful understanding between Pakistan Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar and Chinese leadership.

Chinese Embassy Pakistan held an orientation session for delegation to help understand the significance of exchange programme and objectives. Embassy Political Director Wang Shengjie along with media section official Liuchang briefed the delegation that China visit will promise to allow Pakistan journalists to experience Chinese modern development, inventiveness, lifestyle, growth mechanism, technological craftsmanship, ancient archaeology & ecology, rich Chinese culture and cuisine.

As per plan, delegation will pay visit multi-faceted areas including Huaneng Clear Energy Research Institute, Shougnag Park, Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, JD group, Apollo Park, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Beijing Daxing International Airport, Chengdu Urban Planning Museum, Qingbaijiang district, Pilot Test Base, China Railway Express (Chengdu) and Pakistan National Pavilion, Qingyang district, Qingyang headquarters Economic Base and Sichuan International & Design Park, Kuanzhai Alley, Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, Wuhou district, Gazelle Digital Culture and Creative Valley, Eastern Suburb Memory, Kashgar Old City Comprehensive Protection and Management Memorial Hall, Idkah Mosque and Ancient City of Kashgar, Payzawat County, Drinking Water Supply Project, Plum Industrial Park, Daoxiangquan County, Jiang Guo Guo Agriculture Science and Technology Co, Ltd, Xinjiang Muqam Art Theatre, Xinjiang Medical University, Museum of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Xinjiang Islamic Institute, Xinjiang Ancient Ecological Park, Xinjiang International Land Port Zone, China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Co, Ltd, Xinjiang International Convention & Exhibition Centre.