Tuesday, December 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

567 Sub-Inspectors promoted

STAFF REPORT
December 05, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - As part of IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja’s directive for departmental advancements, 567 sub-inspectors have received promotions. Out of 999 pending cases for elevation from sub-inspector to the inspector, these promotions mark a significant step forward. In compliance with the instructions, 12 officers from various agencies, including the National Highway and Motorway Police, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and Anti-corruption units, have been recommended for Inspector positions upon their return to Sindh Police within 90 days. Additionally, 215 officers have been promoted, pending the submission of necessary documentation and successful completion of departmental courses, as outlined in the official notification. IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja has arranged for rank ceremonies scheduled to take place on December 6th across police divisions. During these ceremonies, the newly promoted inspectors, accompanied by their families, will be acknowledged and celebrated.

Cartoon

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1701669836.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023