ADC chairs District Consumer Committee meeting

NAROWAL - Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Shaukat Azim on Monday chaired the meeting of District Consumer Committee. ADCG Hafiz Irfan Hameed along with three Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Farooq Azam, Khizar Zahoor Goraya, Rana Zafarullah Khan, District Officer (DO) Industries Zeeshan Niaz, President Grocery Merchant Association Shahjahan Butt, District President Flour Mills Association Malik Muhammad Javed and others participated in the meeting. District Officer (DO) Industries briefed the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) regarding the Punjab Consumer Act 2005. The Additional Deputy Commissioner issued instructions to launch a systematic awareness campaign to ensure protection of consumer rights and directed to take steps to publicize flexes, banners and other publicity campaign including awareness walk for consumer awareness at important places across the district.