Agriculture dilemma

Pakistan, with its tremendous population, faces an incredi­ble situation of reduced agricul­ture, a serious issue. Agriculture encounters significant difficulties and challenges, particularly in sustainable soil utilisation. Peo­ple commonly face various prob­lems, including food shortage and a water crisis, making it a para­mount issue for our country.

Unfortunately, the government has not addressed this alarming problem adequately. The primary contributing factors are education and a lack of awareness. Hence, I humbly appeal to the government to address this matter.

SAFIA HASIL,

Karachi.