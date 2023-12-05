Agriculture dilemma

Pakistan, with its tremendous population, faces an incredible situation of reduced agriculture, a serious issue. Agriculture encounters significant difficulties and challenges, particularly in sustainable soil utilisation. People commonly face various problems, including food shortage and a water crisis, making it a paramount issue for our country.
Unfortunately, the government has not addressed this alarming problem adequately. The primary contributing factors are education and a lack of awareness. Hence, I humbly appeal to the government to address this matter.
SAFIA HASIL,
Karachi.